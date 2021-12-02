Michigan has won four straight and will play its first game in Indianapolis in more than a century. The Wolverines two previous games in Indy were an 18-0 victory over DePauw 18-0 in 1892 and a 22-0 victory over Wabash in 1907. ... The Hawkeyes have beaten three ranked teams this season and six in a row overall, the second-longest active streak in the FBS (Alabama, 10). ... The Wolverines won the last meeting between these schools (10-3 in October 2019) but have lost five of the last seven. ... Iowa needs two interceptions to break the school’s single-season school record (23), which was done previously in 1986, 1987 and 2008. ... Hawkeyes RB Tyler Goodson went over the 1,000-yard mark by rushing for 156 yards in last week’s victory. ... Haskins needs one TD run to tie Ron Johnson’s single-season school record (19), which has stood since 1968. ... Iowa LB Jack Campbell ranks second in the Big Ten with 124 tackles.