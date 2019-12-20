Appalachian State is the first ranked team to play in the New Orleans Bowl, which began in 2000. ... Shawn Clark makes his debut as Appalachian State head coach after taking over for Eliah Drinkwitz, who left for Missouri. ... The Mountaineers are the first team to win bowl games in each of their first four bowl-eligible seasons, including last season’s New Orleans Bowl, and also have hosted and won the first two Sun Belt Conference championship games in 2018 and 2019. ... For the second straight season, Appalachian State has had its head coach leave before the New Orleans Bowl. Scott Satterfield left before last year’s bowl game to take over at Louisville. ... UAB is in its third season since its football was re-instated in the wake of a brief but highly unpopular disbandment in 2015. ... The Blazers have made a bowl game in all three seasons since resuming the program, securing a first bowl victory last season over Northern Illinois in the Boca Raton Bowl. ... Quarterback Tyler Johnston III, who started UAB’s first eight games and passed for 1,952 yards and 15 TDs, is back after missing the final four regular season games with a knee injury. While he returned to action in relief of Dylan Hopkins during a loss to FAU in the Conference USA championship game, his return to a starting role opens up the playbook after the Blazers opted for a run-heavy attack during his absence.