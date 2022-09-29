No. 20 Arkansas going for 1st win over No. 2 Tide since 2006

Arkansas’s 42-35 loss in Tuscaloosa last year marked the first time in seven meetings that the Razorbacks played Alabama within a touchdown. The Hogs were in the game until Alabama recovered an onside kick with a minute left. Now they’re out to finish the job and beat the Tide for the first time since 2006. Alabama escaped with a one-point win over Texas in its first road game and has won its other three at home by no fewer than 52 points.