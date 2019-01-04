YPSILANTI, Mich. — Montell McRae scored a career-high 18 points and Nick Perkins added 15 to lift No. 20 Buffalo to an easy win in its Mid-American Conference opener, 74-58 over Eastern Michigan on Friday night.

CJ Massinburg added 12 points for Buffalo. McRae scored 12 of his points in the first half, helping the Bulls (13-1, 1-0) through a sluggish start against the EMU zone defense.

Buffalo trailed 15-11 before going on a 19-4 run. It was 33-23 at halftime.

McRae’s first-half scoring came on three dunks and a pair of 3-pointers. The 6-foot-10 senior finished 8 of 9 from the field and surpassed his previous career high of 13 points.

Elijah Minnie led EMU (6-8, 0-1) with 21 points.

Massinburg had a quiet game offensively, but he did sink a couple late 3-pointers in the first half, including one in the final seconds that gave the Bulls a 10-point lead.



Eastern Michigan forward Ty Groce (31) tries to take a shot against Buffalo forward Nick Perkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (Duane Burleson/Associated Press)

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: EMU was the type of team that can give the Bulls trouble, especially on the offensive glass. The Eagles had 20 offensive rebounds, but they didn’t lead to that many easy baskets. EMU finished with only an 18-16 edge in second-chance points.

EMU: For all the good work the Eagles did defensively, they couldn’t overcome their 7-for-26 shooting from 3-point range. EMU came into the game shooting 26 percent from beyond the arc — one of the worst marks in Division I — and during one stretch, the Eagles missed 12 attempts in a row from long distance.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Buffalo can expect to be ranked for a ninth straight week when the next AP poll comes out.

UP NEXT

Buffalo: The Bulls return home to face Toledo on Tuesday night.

EMU: The Eagles play at Ball State on Tuesday night.

