Lauren Gustin added seven points and 12 rebounds for BYU (22-2, 12-1 West Coast Conference), which has won 22 straight conference games at home.
Jasmine Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ariel Johnson also scored 12 points for Loyola Marymount (8-16, 3-11). The Lions turned it over 23 times, leading to 28 BYU points.
BYU hosts rival Gonzaga on Saturday, looking for a series sweep after using a 42-15 second half to beat the Bulldogs 62-50 on Feb. 5.
