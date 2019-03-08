No. 12 Houston (28-2, 15-2) vs. No. 20 Cincinnati (25-5, 14-3)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Houston looks to give No. 20 Cincinnati its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Cincinnati’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Houston Cougars 56-55 on March 11, 2018. Houston won 90-79 at home against SMU in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Jarron Cumberland has put up 18.3 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Bearcats. Tre Scott has complemented Cumberland and is accounting for 8.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Cougars are led by Corey Davis Jr., who is averaging 16.2 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cumberland has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Houston has won its last seven road games, scoring 78.1 points and allowing 61.3 points during those contests. Cincinnati has won its last 16 home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 60.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bearcats. Cincinnati has an assist on 32 of 62 field goals (51.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Houston has assists on 52 of 92 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Houston has held opposing teams to 37.3 percent shooting from the field this year, the third-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

