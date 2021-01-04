Held, Morris and Deja Church each made a 3-pointer in the first two-plus minutes of the second half for a 16-point lead, and DePaul led by at least six points the rest of the way.
Church had 13 points and nine rebounds and Dee Bekelja added 12 points with seven boards for DePaul (6-3, 3-1 Big East).
Maddy Siegrist scored 30-plus points for the third time this season, recording 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting for Villanova (7-2, 2-2). She also had nine rebounds and five assists. Sarah Mortensen added 17 points. Siegrist and Mortensen combined for 20 of Villanova’s 32 field goals.

