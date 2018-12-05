CHICAGO — Mart’E Grays and reserve Dee Bekelja scored 16 points apiece and No. 20 DePaul overcame a slow start to pull away from rival Northwestern 76-60 on Wednesday night.

Northwestern (5-2) made 15 of 19 shots in the first quarter, making seven straight after missing two and then eight straight after missing two, to open a 32-16 lead.

Then the Wildcats missed their first nine of the second quarter, when they went 1 of 13, allowing DePaul (6-3) to pull within 35-33 at the half.

Grays made a layup to close out the third quarter scoring with the Blue Demons up 46-44. Then DePaul took over. The teams traded baskets before Bekelja hit a 3-pointer to start a 13-0 run that included five points from Grays. The lead stayed in double figures as DePaul made 10 of 14 shots.

Bekelja was 7 of 8 from the field for her career high.

Jordan Hamilton led Northwestern with 20 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 13.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.