“Go play a friendly game of pickup hoops and it gets close, don’t be surprised if you get an elbow in the eye. And that’s just lunchtime hoops. I promise this: It’s certainly not hard to get motivated to go play an SEC game. I don’t care whether we play on Friday morning at 6 a.m. in the parking lot or we play at noon in the Swamp. I don’t care. But we’ll go play.”