Morrison’s steal and fast-break layup with under four minutes left in the fourth gave Georgia a 55-50 lead and her wide open 3-pointer made it 60-52.
Sarah Ashlee Barker added 11 points for Georgia in its first true road game of the season. The Lady Bulldogs host Georgia Tech on Sunday.
Khadija Faye scored 15 points and Vivian Gray added 12 for Texas Tech (6-2)
Texas Tech had nine turnovers in the second quarter and scored seven points.
