CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ali Patberg had 17 points and nine assists on Thursday night, and No. 20 Indiana pulled away late to beat Illinois 59-54.

The Illini (11-13, 2-11 Big Ten) took a 49-47 lead on Kennedi Myles’ layup with 4:05 left in the game. The Hoosiers (20-6, 10-4) went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good and Jaelynn Penn hit four free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win.