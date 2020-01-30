Wisconsin (10-11, 2-8), led by Sydney Hilliard’s 23 points, bolted to a 22-10 lead after a quarter and was still up by 10 points going into the final quarter of regulation. Brenna Wise pulled the Hoosiers to within 61-58 with a layup at the 52-second mark and Jaelynn Penn (15 points) hit a wide-open 3-pointer from the right side for a 61-61 tie with 14.6 seconds remaining.