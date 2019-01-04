MILWAUKEE — Natisha Hiedeman tied her career high with 32 points and No. 20 Marquette beat No. 24 DePaul 96-63 on Friday night.

Hiedeman made five 3-pointers and had eight rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Golden Eagles. Amani Wilborn added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, Danielle King had 19 points and six boards, and Selena Lott had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Marquette (11-3, 2-0 Big East) dominated the first and third quarters, outscoring the Blue Demons 29-9 in the first and 26-10 in the third. The Eagles had a 29-4 run in the first quarter and scored 19 straight in the third.

Mart’e Grays had 23 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double and Ashton Millender scored 11 for DePaul (10-4, 1-1). The Blue Demons were 5 of 31 from the arc.

Marquette had a 33-15 edge in points off turnovers and made 37 of 74 shots from the field.

