No. 20 Maryland hosts No. 16 UCLA after Clark's 24-point game

UCLA Bruins (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Maryland Terrapins (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten)
The Bruins are 1-0 on the road. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 scoring 81.3 points per game and is shooting 49.9%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hakim Hart is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds. Jahmir Young is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.6 points for Maryland.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bruins. Clark is averaging 15.1 points for UCLA.
