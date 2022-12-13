No. 20 Maryland hosts No. 16 UCLA after Clark's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCLA Bruins (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Maryland Terrapins (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 UCLA faces the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins after Jaylen Clark scored 24 points in UCLA’s 87-64 victory over the Denver Pioneers. The Terrapins have gone 5-0 at home. Maryland is 7-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bruins are 1-0 on the road. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 scoring 81.3 points per game and is shooting 49.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hakim Hart is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds. Jahmir Young is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.6 points for Maryland.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bruins. Clark is averaging 15.1 points for UCLA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

