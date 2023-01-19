No. 20 North Carolina State women beat Miami 71-61

RALEIGH, N.C. — Saniya Rivers scored 14 points, Mimi Collins and Camille Hobby each added 11 points and No. 20 North Carolina State beat Miami 71-61 on Thursday night.
Aziaha James added 10 points for N.C. State (14-5, 4-4 ACC), which plays at Louisville on Sunday. River Baldwin played just 12 minutes after suffering an injury in the first half. Baldwin sat on the bench in the second half with a wrap around her right leg.
Diamond Johnson and Madison Hayes each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give N.C. State the first double-digit lead of the game at 26-14 early in the second quarter. The Wolfpack held Miami to its lowest scoring quarter of the season in the second frame to build a 35-19 halftime advantage. Miami was just 2-of-10 shooting in the second quarter and N.C. State shot 53% in the half.
Lola Pendande scored 21 points and Haley Cavinder added 15 for Miami (12-7, 5-3), which has the weekend off before playing Boston College on Jan. 26.
