Notre Dame had a whopping 51-26 rebounding advantage with almost half (24) coming on the offensive leading to 29-second chance points.
Westbeld made 1 of 2 foul shots with 14 seconds left to give the Irish an 89-86 lead. Off the miss, DePaul failed to secure it and the deflected ball ended up back to Westbeld who was fouled and this time sank both to seal it.
Notre Dame led 72-59 after three quarters before the Blue Demons (11-3) went on a 13-2 run and were within 74-72 on Kierra Collier’s layup with 6:51 left. DePaul drew within a point twice from there but never pushed past.
Aneesah Morrow scored 19 and had 10 rebounds and Lexi Held 18 for DePaul.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25