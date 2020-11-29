The Buckeyes broke it open in the second quarter when they outscored the Dukes 19-7 and held Duquesne to 2-of-15 shooting from the field, including 0 for 8 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Ohio State acted as if it was going to run away earlier when Juhasz’s layup gave the Buckeyes a 12-4 lead with 4:52 left in the first quarter. But the Dukes kept close when Laia Sole sank four free throws and Amanda Kalin made a pair in a little more than three-minute span to shave their deficit to 15-10.
Juhasz finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and Braxtin Miller scored 16. The Buckeyes improved to 42-14 all-time in season openers.
Sole posted her third career double-double with 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the Dukes.
