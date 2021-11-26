Pickett ranks third in ACC history with 11,841 passing yards and is just 64 yards shy of passing Clemson’s Tajh Boyd for second. Pickett is also fourth in ACC history with 12,626 total yards of offense, 444 yards shy of passing Boyd for third and 550 shy of passing Louisville’s Lamar Jackson for second. ... Pickett needs just 143 yards passing to post the first 4,000-yard season in school history and just two touchdown passes to break the school-record for most in a single season (37) shared by Hall of Famer Dan Marino and Rod Rutherford. ... Pitt is looking for its first undefeated road record since 1987. ... Addison’s 15 TD receptions are the most by a Pitt player since Larry Fitzgerald led the nation with 22 in 2003 on his way to being the Heisman runner-up. ... The Panthers limited Syracuse to 171 total yards in last year’s 21-10 win at Heinz Field. ... The Panthers have won 14 of the last 16 in the series, which was first played in 1916.