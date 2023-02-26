No. 20 Providence visits Georgetown following Murray's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Providence Friars (20-8, 12-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-22, 2-16 Big East) Washington; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -7; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the No. 20 Providence Friars after Brandon Murray scored 25 points in Georgetown’s 79-70 loss to the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Hoyas have gone 5-11 at home. Georgetown is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Friars are 12-5 in conference play. Providence is sixth in the Big East with 14.6 assists per game led by Jared Bynum averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hoyas. Bryson Mozone is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

