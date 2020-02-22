Leading by seven entering the final quarter, the Coyotes quickly expanded their margin to double figures and it remained that way until an 11-3 run got the Jackrabbits within seven with 2½ minutes to play. It was a six-point game with 45 seconds left but South Dakota made six straight free throws — four by McKeever — to ensure the win.
Lamb, who scored 13 points in the first half, made four 3-pointers. Ciara Duffy added 17 points and eight assists and Taylor Frederick 10 points. South Dakota shot 58%, 70% in the second half.
Tagyn Larson scored 18 points with nine rebounds, Tori Nelson added 12 points and Paiton Burckhard 11 for South Dakota State.
South Dakota goes for a perfect conference season next Saturday when it plays host to North Dakota.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.