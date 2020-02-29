Jaclyn Jarnot scored eight points for North Dakota (15-14, 6-10), which shot 29% and had 23 turnovers.
South Dakota, only leading by five at halftime, took over by outscoring North Dakota 28-8 in the third quarter. The Coyotes were 11 of 16, making both of their 3-pointers while the Fighting Hawks were 3 of 17, missing all four of their shots from distance.
Arens had all 11 of her points in the third. Duffy finished with seven rebounds and five assists. The Coyotes average margin of victory in league games was 32 points.
