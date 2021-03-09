Bethy Mununga, who averages 11.2 points, was limited to three points on three shots, but she grabbed 15 rebounds, seven on the offensive end where the Bulls had an 18-9 advantage for a 14-5 difference in second-chance points.
It was South Florida’s worst shooting game of the season and they barely avoided a season-low in points from the regular-season finale when they lost to UCF 58-45, shooting 25.5%.
Trajata Colbert scored 13 points for the Shockers (5-14), Mariah McCully added 11 and Seraphine Bastin 10 with eight rebounds and six assists. Asia Strong had 13 rebounds. Wichita State was just 1 of 11 from 3-point range, shot 32.8% overall (19 of 58) and had 22 turnovers.
Colbert’s three-point play to open the fourth quarter put the Shockers on top 38-37 but Tsineke and Harvey countered with baskets inside and the Bulls stayed ahead the rest of the way. Bastin cut the deficit to one point with 5:02 to go but the Shockers missed their next four shots until Colbert’s bucket with less than 10 seconds to go.
Wichita State led 25-20 at halftime as the Bulls shot 20%.
