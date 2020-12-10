Digna Strautmane, a senior forward who played all 31 games last season, added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Orange.
Destiny Harden scored 11 points to lead Miami (3-1). Kelsey Marshall was just 2 of 11 from long range to finish with six points. She had 74 3-pointers last season, fifth best in the program.
Strautmane made a 3-pointer as part of a 16-4 run, giving the Orange a 33-21 lead in the first half. Mangakahia opened the second half with a basket and Syracuse led by at least nine points the rest of the way.
