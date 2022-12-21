No. 20 TCU Horned Frogs take on the Utah Utes, seek 8th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) at Utah Utes (9-3, 2-0 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -1.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 TCU is looking to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory against Utah. The Utes are 7-1 in home games. Utah is the Pac-12 leader with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Branden Carlson averaging 7.3.

The Horned Frogs play their first true road game after going 9-1 to begin the season. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 13 points. Carlson is averaging 15.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for Utah.

Mike Miles is averaging 17.7 points for the Horned Frogs. Micah Peavy is averaging 10 points for TCU.

