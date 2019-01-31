COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chennedy Carter scored 21 points, Ciera Johnson added 15 points and 12 rebounds and No. 20 Texas A&M cruised to a 69-53 victory over Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

The Aggies (17-4, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) have won six straight including a 73-71 win over then-No. 15 Kentucky on Sunday. Vanderbilt (6-15, 1-7) has lost eight of its last nine.

Carter and Johnson made 13 of the Aggie’s 24 field goals, and Carter hit their only 3-pointer. Carter scored 15 points in the second half and has scored 20-plus points in four consecutive games. Johnson collected her seventh double-double.

Kayla Wells added 13 points for the Aggies, who opened on an 11-0 run and built a 33-18 halftime advantage. Vanderbilt pulled to 47-36 late in the third but didn’t get closer.

Brinae Alexander scored 24 points to lead the Commodores.

Texas A&M has won six straight against Vanderbilt.

