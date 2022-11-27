No. 20 UConn Huskies and the Iowa State Cyclones meet in Portland, Oregon

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) vs. UConn Huskies (7-0) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -5.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones and the No. 20 UConn Huskies square off in Portland, Oregon. The Huskies have a 7-0 record in non-conference games. UConn is second in the Big East shooting 38.5% from deep, led by Joey Calcaterra shooting 60.9% from 3-point range.

The Cyclones are 5-0 in non-conference play. Iowa State is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hawkins is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13 points. Adama Sanogo is shooting 65.9% and averaging 20.6 points for UConn.

Caleb Grill averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Jaren Holmes is averaging 17.8 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for Iowa State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

