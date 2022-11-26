No. 20 UConn Huskies and the Iowa State Cyclones square off in Portland, Oregon

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) vs. UConn Huskies (7-0) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones and the No. 20 UConn Huskies square off in Portland, Oregon. The Huskies are 7-0 in non-conference play. UConn is 5-0 against opponents with a winning record. The Cyclones have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Iowa State scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is shooting 65.9% and averaging 20.6 points for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers for UConn.

Caleb Grill averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Jaren Holmes is averaging 17.8 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for Iowa State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

