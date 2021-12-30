Wake Forest is trying to win 11 games for just the second time in the program’s 114-year history. The Demon Deacons previously accomplished the feat in 2006, when then-coach Jim Grobe led them to an 11th victory in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game – a 9-6 field-goal fest in the rain in Jacksonville. Rutgers is making its first bowl appearance since 2014 and is doing so on short notice. The Scarlet Knights were a late substitution for Texas A&M, which pulled out because of a lack of available players due to injuries, opt-outs, transfers and COVID-19 issues.