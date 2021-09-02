“I’m just really excited for our fans, and I’m really excited for our players to play in front of fans,” Lake said. “There was just an eerie feeling going out there, we’re piping in music, pumping in fake crowd noise, and the creepy cardboard cutouts … if we ever have a pandemic again, let’s not do that. Let’s get that canceled. They’d scare me when I’d run by to go do my workout in the middle of the day and all these things are looking at me.”