Richardson followed with a 3-pointer that made it 58-53 with 48 seconds left and Arizona State (19-8, 9-6 Pac-12) made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win.
Emma Clarke had 12 points to lead Colorado (15-11, 4-11), which led 51-45 on Peanut Tuitele’s jumper early in the fourth quarter.
Tuitele and Quinessa Caylao-Do added 11 points each for the Buffaloes.
Arizona State shot 21 of 40 from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Richards was 4 of 5 and Ryan was 3 of 6 from the arc.
