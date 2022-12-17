No. 21 Arkansas takes lead at half, tops No. 16 Creighton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OMAHA, Neb. — Samara Spencer scored 26 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had a double-double and No. 21 Arkansas beat No. 16 Creighton 83-75 on Saturday. Rylee Langerman hit two 3-pointers as the Razorbacks drilled 3s on their last three possessions for a 9-0 run to take a 37-33 lead at the half. They never trailed again.

Poffenbarger had 16 points and 11 rebounds, making two of the late free throws, and Erynn Barnum scored 15 for the Razorbacks (12-0). Makayla Daniels, who had 34 points in the matchup last year when Creighton won 81-72, had 14 after missing the previous three games.

Morgan Maly scored 24 points for Creighton (8-2), going 12 of 12 from the foul line. Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek added 13 each and Jayme Horan 11.

NO. 13 UTAH 92, UC RIVERSIDE 45

SALT LAKE CITY — Jenna Johnson scored 18 points, Alissa Pili had 15 and Utah blitzed UC Riverside.

Dasia Young added 12 for the Utes (10-0), who shot 52%, made 6 of 19 from 3-point range and made 14 of 17 from the foul line.

Mele Finau had 15 points for the Highlanders (2-7), who shot 29%, made only five free throws and were outrebounded 48-21.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 77, APPALACHIAN STATE 49

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Leigha Brown scored 16 points with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals and No. 19 Michigan recovered from its first loss to beat Appalachian State.

Emily Kiser led the Wolverines (10-1) with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Laila Phelia added 11. Sophomore Greta Kampschroeder, a transfer from Oregon State, had her first double-figures game for her new team with 11, getting three of Michigan’s five 3-pointers.

A’Lea Gilbert scored 15 points for the Mountaineers (3-7).

Kiser had 12 points and Phelia 11 as the Wolverines took a 40-25 lead at the half. Appalachian State had 17 turnovers that led to 19 points and Michigan went 11 of 12 at the foul line.

