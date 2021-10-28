Araiza, a junior from San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo High, continues to lead the nation and is on pace to break the FBS record for punt average. He leads the nation in punt average at 54 yards, has 28 punts that have traveled at least 50 yards and 22 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. He was named MWC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second straight week and third time this season by averaging 54.8 yards per punt, with a 50.8 net punt average, with a long of 81 yards, as well as two field goals in a 20-14 win at Air Force. His five kickoffs all went for touchbacks.