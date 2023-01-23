No. 21 Baylor hosts No. 2 Kansas after Wilson's 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -2.5; over/under is 149 BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas faces the No. 21 Baylor Bears after Jalen Wilson scored 30 points in Kansas’ 83-60 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bears have gone 8-2 at home. Baylor ranks seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Jalen Bridges leads the Bears with 5.5 boards.

The Jayhawks are 5-2 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by KJ Adams averaging 7.8.

The Bears and Jayhawks face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 16 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Keyonte George is shooting 39.3% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Dajuan Harris is averaging 7.4 points, 6.6 assists and two steals for the Jayhawks. Wilson is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

