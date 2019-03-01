Buffalo guard CJ Massinburg, left, fights for control of the ball with Miami (Ohio) guard Nike Sibande, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Oxford, Ohio. (Gary Landers/Associated Press)

OXFORD, Ohio — CJ Massinburg shook off an injury and scored 20 points Friday night, leading No. 21 Buffalo to a 77-69 victory over Miami (Ohio) that clinched a share of the Mid-American Conference title.

The Bulls (26-3, 14-2) were denied a chance to win the regular-season championship outright when second-place Bowling Green beat Kent State 77-72 earlier Friday.

Buffalo opened the game with an 18-point run and never trailed while winning its seventh straight overall. Miami (15-14, 7-9) got the lead down to 70-67 with 2:30 left on Dalonte Brown’s free throws, but Dontay Caruthers’ three-point play blunted the comeback.

Bam Bowman led Miami with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulls’ opening run featured a pair of 3s by Jayvon Graves. The Redhawks were still scoreless at the first media timeout, missing five shots and turning it over three times.

Nike Sibande led a 14-0 run that helped Miami cut it to 37-33 at halftime. Massinburg scored seven straight points as Buffalo rebuilt the lead to 15 points and withstood Miami’s closing surge.

The Bulls got a scare during their opening run when Massinburg, their leading scorer at 18.7 points per game, hurt his lower left leg on a reverse layup. He limped off but returned a few minutes later.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bulls are in position to remain ranked for the 17th straight week, extending their record for a MAC team.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo’s 26 regular-season wins are their most in school history. The Bulls set a school record with 27 wins overall last season, when they reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Miami: The RedHawks have alternated wins and losses in their last 10 games.

UP NEXT

Buffalo plays at Ohio on Tuesday. The Bulls beat the Bobcats 114-67 on Feb. 19, their third 100-point game of the season.

Miami hosts Kent State on Tuesday. The RedHawks lost at Kent State 70-67 on Feb. 5.

