No. 21 Dayton hosts Robert Morris following Cheeks' 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robert Morris Colonials (2-1) at Dayton Flyers (2-1) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -20.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits the No. 21 Dayton Flyers after Enoch Cheeks scored 21 points in Robert Morris’ 111-56 win against the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats.

Dayton went 24-11 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Flyers shot 47.8% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

Robert Morris went 8-24 overall with a 4-14 record on the road last season. The Colonials averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article