Virginia went on a 10-point run to trail by just five points heading into the final minute. Day-Wilson, Duke’s heralded freshman, knocked down a jumper from the free throw line with :54 left to break the drought and push the Blue Devils’ lead back to seven, 52-45, and de Jesus hit 5 of 8 from the line to salt away the victory.
Day-Wilson finished with three assists and three steals and de Jesus hit 7 of 10 at the line to post 11 points with four assists and two steals to lead Duke (13-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Kaydan Lawson was the lone scorer to reach double digits, posting 10 points and three assists for the Cavaliers (3-13, 0-6). Eleah Parker grabbed 11 rebounds.
Duke returns home to play host to No. 20 North Carolina Thursday before traveling to face No. 3 Louisville Sunday. Virginia’s scheduled game with No. 19 Notre Dame has been postponed and the Cavaliers will play host to Virginia Tech Thursday.
