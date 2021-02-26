Malia Bambrick scored 12 points for Pepperdine (5-16, 2-15), which has dropped 10 straight in the series.
Gonzaga scored the first 14 points of the game and led 27-8 after the first quarter with Townsend and LeeAnne Wirth combining for 14 points and Jenn Wirth getting the the two points she needed to reach 1,000.
The Bulldogs added a 17-0 run in the second quarter with Townsend scoring 10 points and led 53-19 at the half.
Gonzaga led by 52 points early in the fourth quarter before finishing with 95 points for the first time since scoring 97 in January of 2019.
The Bulldogs finished 10 of 23 from 3-point range — going 1 of 7 in the fourth quarter, and shot 56% (37 of 66) for the game. They had a 40-23 rebounding advantage and only had seven turnovers to 18 for Pepperdine.
Gonzaga faces visiting Loyola Marymount in its season finale on Saturday.
