Auburn’s offensive line will be without injured center Nick Brahms, tackle Brodarious Hamm (NFL draft) and Tashawn Manning (transfer to Kentucky). ... Jones’ departure leaves a big void for Houston. The Paul Hornung Award winner as college football’s most versatile player returned two punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns this season and had five interceptions. ... Auburn’s star cornerback Roger McCreary and linebacker Zakoby McClain are among those sitting out to prepare for the draft. ... Auburn’s ninth straight bowl appearance ties the school record set from 1982-90. The Tigers are just 11-15-1 against ranked opponents in bowl games. Houston has dropped four straight bowls. ... This will be Houston’s 14th bowl appearance in the last 17 seasons, second only to Texas A&M’s 15 among programs in the Lone Star State.