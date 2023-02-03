No. 21 Indiana hosts Gillis and No. 1 Purdue

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue visits the No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers after Mason Gillis scored 29 points in Purdue’s 80-60 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Hoosiers are 11-1 in home games. Indiana is second in the Big Ten shooting 38.0% from downtown, led by Trey Galloway shooting 51.4% from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers are 11-1 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

The Hoosiers and Boilermakers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Zach Edey is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 13.0 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

