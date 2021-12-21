Jailin Cherry added 16 points, Alexis Morris had 13, Autumn Newby 12 and Faustine Aifuwa 10 for LSU (11-1), which only won nine games last season before the arrival of coach Kim Mulkey. Newby also grabbed 12 rebounds for her first double-double with LSU and Ryann Payne was the only Tiger reserve to score, finishing with four points.