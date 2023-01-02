No. 21 Mississippi State hosts Vescovi and No. 7 Tennessee

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee hosts the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs after Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points in Tennessee’s 63-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. The Volunteers are 6-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 20.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vescovi is shooting 36.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Dashawn Davis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Tolu Smith is shooting 59.3% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

