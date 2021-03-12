Elle Ruffridge chipped in with 10 points and Jasmine Franklin, the defensive player of the year, had seven points and three steals for Missouri State, which plays in the semifinals on Saturday. The Lady Bears held a 32-21 rebounding advantage and 38-24 for points in the paint.
Missouri State closed the third quarter on a 9-0 run, making 8-of-10 shots in the period, to lead 50-40. The Lady Bears were 7 of 10 in the fourth to finish at 48.1% after struggling in the first half to build a 28-25 lead.
Abby Brockmeyer led Southern Illinois (9-16) with 18 points and Gabby Walker added 15 before fouling out. Makenzie Silvey scored 10.
The Salukis lost to Missouri State three times this year — 61-44 on Jan. 27 and 67-55 on Feb. 24 — after handing them one of just two conference losses last season.
