Grace Hales led the Crusaders (8-5, 0-2) with five 3-pointers and 17 points. Addison Stoller and Caitlin Morrison added 13 points each and Shaw Frederick 10. Valparaiso made 14 of 22 from the arc for 64%.

The Lady Bears led by 22 midway through the third quarter when the Crusaders used a 16-2 run that included four 3-pointers to cut the deficit to eight. They were within nine after an Ella Ellenson 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter but a 5-0 spurt rebuilt a double-digit lead that Missouri State maintained with Calip making nine of Missouri State’s 17 free throws in the final period.

Missouri State outscored Valparaiso 24-7 in the second period to take a 41-23 halftime lead with Willard finishing the half with 15 points and Calip scoring seven in the second quarter.

