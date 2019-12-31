Alexa Willard added 14 points, Elle Ruffridge scored 11, and Sydney Manning, Sydney Wilson and Trinity Knapp each had 10 points for Missouri State. The Lady Bears have shot 40% or better and scored at least 68 points in 11 of 12 games this season.

Missouri State led 47-21 at halftime after holding the Cardinals to 1-of-14 shooting in the second quarter. The Lady Bears started the third quarter on a 16-4 run to extend it to 63-25. Ruffridge beat the third-quarter buzzer with an open 3-pointer from the wing to give Missouri State a 77-33 lead.

Lea Finn scored 11 points for William Jewell, and Ainsley Tolson added 10.

