It was Northwestern’s fourth straight win and the 11th straight victory against Illinois. Veronica Burton added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, Sydney Wood scored 10 points and Courtney Shaw pulled in 11 rebounds.
Kennedi Myles had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Illini (2-7, 0-6), who made just 5 of 23 shots from the field in the first half and trailed 30-15 at the break. Jeanae Terry added 11 points.
