SUPER SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have collectively scored 53 percent of all Pirates points this season.EFFECTIVE EUGENE: Eugene Omoruyi has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.
PREVIOUSLY: Oregon snuck away with a 71-69 win over Seton Hall when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.
DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Oregon went 11-2 against schools outside its conference, while Seton Hall went 8-4 in such games.
___
___
