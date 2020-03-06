Princeton (25-1, 13-0) never trailed and went 5 of 5 from the field — including two 3-pointers — during a 15-0 run that made it 63-39 with 8:28 to play.
Abby Hsu scored 12 points and Janiya Clemmons added 10 for Columbia (17-9, 8-5).
Princeton is tied with No. 2 Baylor for the second-longest active win streak in the nation. Top-ranked South Carolina has won 23 in a row.
Littlefield, the only Tigers player to score in double figures, has 1,010 career points and became the 26th player in school history to score at least 1,000.
