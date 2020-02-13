The Coyotes (23-2, 12-0 Summit League), outrebounded the Leathernecks (13-12, 7-5) by 20 in beating the Leathernecks for the sixth straight time.

The Coyotes led by nine at halftime and outscored the Leathernecks by 14 in the third quarter, starting the period on a 14-3 run with eight points from Sjerven. A 9-0 run to start the fourth put the Coyotes ahead by 32.

Elizabeth Lutz made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points with five steals for Western Illinois.