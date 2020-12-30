Wyvette Mayberry scored nine points on 3-of-17 shooting for the Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-3). Madi Washington also had nine.
NO. 23 GONZAGA 58, PEPPERDINE 42
MALIBU, Calif. — Jill Townsend had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Jenn Wirth added 12 points and 14 rebounds and Gonzaga beat Pepperdine for its sixth straight win.
Townsend, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year, also had four of the Bulldogs’ 16 assists. LeeAnne Wirth added 12 points for Gonzaga (7-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference).
Malia Bambrick scored 10 points for Pepperdine (3-3, 0-2). The Waves have lost three straight.
