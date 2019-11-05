The game was tied at 46-all late in the third period when the Orange pulled away with Cooper starting a 14-0 run with a 3-pointer. The Orange made 9 of 26 from the arc.
Lewis had nine rebounds and eight assists. Amaya Finklea-Guity added nine points and nine boards.
Cierra Hooks scored 17 points with nine rebounds to lead the Bobcats. Amani Burke scored 15 points and Erica Johnson 13.
