SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kiara Lewis scored 16 points and Gabrielle Cooper and Taleah Washington had 10 each as No. 21 Syracuse rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit to overcome Ohio 66-54 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

It wasn’t until Washington grabbed an offensive rebound and raced out to the 3-point line to hit a shot at the first-half buzzer that the Orange took its first lead, 31-30, since the opening minute. The Orange scored the final 10 points of the half.